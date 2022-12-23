Nicole Maines starred as Dreamer, in The CW series “Supergirl,” which ended back in 2021 but she will be reviving her character in the DC universe in the ninth season of The CW’s, “The Flash,” which will premiere in 2023.

In the meantime, Maines traveled down to South Africa for her latest movie, “Darby and the Dead.” In the movie, Maines plays a friend to a girl who dies but comes back from the dead to help the deceased with unfinished business to help them move on to the afterlife.

The actress calls it, “the great lineage of the teen comedy.”

“Darby and the Dead” is streaming now on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 21, 2022.