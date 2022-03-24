DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW network is channeling its inner-Oprah, with you get a renewal, you get a renewal, everybody gets a renewal! Seven ongoing series have received early renewals from the network for the 2022-23 season.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Pedowitz. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

So, what’s coming back?

All American (Season 5)

The Flash (Season 9)

Kung Fu (Season 3)

Nancy Drew (Season 4)

Riverdale (Season 7)

Superman & Lois (Season 3)

Walker (Season 3)

These renewals come after other series received renewals like Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals.