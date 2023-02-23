DALLAS (KDAF) – Get ready to purchase your tickets! Pentatonix is coming into town!
The three-time Grammy-winning quintet Pentatonix group is kicking off their tour. The members also made history as the first Acapella group to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.
In addition, the group recently sang the national anthem during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.
They will perform at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday, September 6th as part of their tour, which starts on August 9th and runs through September 16th.
If you want to purchase tickets, make sure to visit Ticketmaster or StubHub website. Complete tour dates listed below.
Tour Dates:
Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park
Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre
Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair