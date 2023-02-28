DALLAS (KDAF) — As if you didn’t need more reason to love Whataburger, Texas’ favorite fast food chain claims their stake in the recent celebrity drama proclaiming they’re on team Selena Gomez.

“We know you didn’t ask but we’re team Selena,” the burger chain tweeted.

TikTok and other social media platforms have been filled with the alleged drama between North Texas local Gomez and her ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey.

No true reports have come out about any real drama, but the internet breeds this kind of thing off of the smallest “evidence” people find. Who knows the real truth, but it’s always good to support the non-problematic and fantastic Grand Prairie native.

Be sure to catch up with her incredible series Only Murders in the Building on Hulu and her show on HBO Max, Selena + Chef.