DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a love story between Taylor Swift and her fans.

Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour grossed $1.04 billion in 2023, making it the single highest-grossing tour of all time, according to new data from Pollstar. Swift played 60 shows in 2023, selling 4.3 million tickets at an average ticket price of $238.95. And she’s not out of the woods yet — with added European and U.S. tour dates in 2024, the Eras Tour is projected to top over $2 billion total when it’s all said and done.

The previous record for the highest-grossing tour was held by Elton John with the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which ran from September 2018 to July 2023. John’s tour grossed $939 million in 328 shows — that’s more than five times as many shows as Swift.

Swift knows the tour industry all too well — the lyrical mastermind has been playing stadium shows for the past decade and also set records with previous tours, including the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, which was the highest-grossing North American Tour that year. But the mind-boggling success of the Eras Tour was probably something out of her wildest dreams.

“While the data is staggering, Swift’s massive success this year shouldn’t come as a surprise to any sentient being,” Pollstar said. “Over the last year, Swift has dominated the marketplace, much of the cultural zeitgeist and media coverage like no other artist ever…Her new and re-recorded music topped charts…her “The Eras Tour” film is the all-time most successful concert film, grossing nearly $250 million worldwide and counting and distributed directly through theaters…the tour’s ticketing on-sale debacle last year made headlines across the globe, eliciting so much puffery and grandstanding from Capitol Hill and pundits alike but seems to be having a positive impact; and not that it’s our purview or care, but even her reported relationship with an NFL player has impacted TV ratings for America’s No. 1 sport.”

Call it what you want, but 2023 really was the year of Taylor Swift — and if we’re lucky, 2024 will be, too.