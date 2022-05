Tahj Mowry talked about his show “How We Roll” and said he is not a good bowler in real life. He shared details about how they make the set look like a real bowling alley. He also shared details about being on an episode of “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 17, 2022.