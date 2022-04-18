DALLAS (KDAF) — T-Pain is coming to Dallas in May. He will perform at The Factory in Deep Ellum on May 18 as a part of his The Road to Wiscansin Tour.

In a funny promotion of his tour, the artist took to TikTok in, what he called, a ‘catch-up call’ looking at how ticket sales are doing for his upcoming shows, and he had some words to say about Dallas.

According to a spreadsheet that he provided, the percentage of ticket sales in Dallas was one of the lowest percentages for any venue in his tour: a whopping 26%.

“Dallas, what are you doing?” T-Pain said in the TikTok.

The only other city to have that low of a percentage of tickets sold was Chicago, granted, from the looks of the spreadsheet, he will be performing in Chicago twice with his first performance selling out.

The artist did end his TikTok with some light-hearted fun cracking a few jokes, saying “I’ve worn cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I’m part of the city.”

If you want to do your part to get those ticket sales up, you can purchase your tickets by clicking here. To watch his full TikTok, click here.