DALLAS (KDAF) — Fight the stay-at-home blues while you are escaping the snow with some new shows. Here are five shows that you can catch up on.

Peacemaker: Season 1

Plot synopsis: Picking up where The Suicide Squad (2021) left off, Peacemaker returns home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport – only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.

The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1

Plot synopsis: Bounty hunter Boba Fett & mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the underworld when they return to Tatooine to claim Jabba the Hutt’s old turf.

Euphoria: Season 2

Plot synopsis: A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence.

Station Eleven: Season 1

Plot synopsis: A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, telling the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Plot synopsis: When a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom every day is the same, starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder – Or did she?