Film critic Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz shot Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablemans’ to the fourth spot on his list for the top movies of 2022.

In “The Fablemans,” Speilberg captured the essence of his family and childhood as he recreated some of his most beloved and cherished memories, as it shows his fans how and why he got into the movie business.

Mantz predicts this film to be a front-runner for the “Best Picture” and “Best Director” for the nominations at the 2023 Oscars.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 27, 2022.