Stars from ‘Bridgerton’ talk about the new Netflix hit

DALLAS (KDAF) – If you need a new saucy drama to watch, Netflix’s Bridgerton is the show for you.

The series premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.

The drama centers on the Bridgerton family: Violet, Dowager Lady Bridgerton; her four sons, Anthony, Benedict, Colin and Gregory and her four daughters, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca and Hyacinth. Also featured are the Featheringtons: Portia, Lady Featherington; her husband the Baron; and their three daughters, Philipa, Prudence and Penelope.

Rege-Jean Page, who plays Duke of Hastings, and Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, joined Jenny on Morning After to talk about all the behind-the scenes action.