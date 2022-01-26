This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett has given fans of the Star Wars Universe a treat with the return of a beloved character; however, if you haven’t done your homework, you may be confused.

So, who is this character? Well, it’s no other than Din Djarin from The Mandalorian. It has been more than a year since we last saw our favorite Mandalorian in season 2 of his own series.

This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett opens with him collecting a bounty when things get dicey and he resorts to using, the Dark Saber. This is where things get complicated.

Though the episode does a good job of getting us caught up with the essential backstory needed to understand the plot, it’s more impactful when you have seen the backstory yourself, so here is our guide of shows you should watch in order to get the most enjoyment.

1. The Mandalorian (obviously)

It goes without saying, but if you haven’t seen The Mandalorian, it is best you start sooner rather than later. There have already been many references to The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett, with this episode being the most obvious.

If you want to see how Din Djarin came to wield the Dark Saber or even his Beskar spear, your best shot is to give this show a watch. It is a fairly easy binge, with only two seasons and about eight episodes a season. You can totally knock out this series in a weekend.

2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Now this one may not be for everyone, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a seven-season animated show that takes place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: A New Hope, detailing the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano.

This new episode of The Book of Boba Fett also gives backstory into the Great Purge, the military occupation of planet Mandalore and the slaughter of its people. These events are detailed in-depth in The Clone Wars.