DALLAS (KDAF) — It has been more than two months since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, smashing box office numbers and expectations, as fans were hungry to see all three live-action Spider-Men share the big screen together.

Well now, fans are getting another behind-the-scenes look from the movie and it is getting people nostalgic for an old internet meme.

Internet users may remember the legendary meme of two Spider-Men pointing at each other. It is a screengrab from the animated show Spider-Man that aired in the late 1960s and it shows two people dressed as Spider-Men in a warehouse pointing at each other in a confused manner. This animated show has also been the template for many internet memes in the last decade.

On Feb. 23, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home decided to get in on the meme and shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreating this image in their official Spider-Man suits. This image was used to promote the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital.

The tweet reads, “of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!”

Photo courtesy Spider-Man: No Way Home.