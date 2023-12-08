DALLAS (KDAF) — “You ready?” “Let’s do this!”

“Turning Red” main character, Mei Lee and mother Ming Lee start off the video announcement of three Pixar movies finally coming to the big screen.

“Soul”, “Luca” and “Turning Red” will all play on the big screen. “Soul” will be in theaters Jan. 12, “Turning Red” will be in theaters on Feb. 9 and “Luca” will premiere on March 22.

All three movies came out originally on Disney+. “Soul” was released exclusively in December 2022, “Turning Red” also premiered on the streaming platform in March 2023 and “Luca” premiered in June 2021.

Pixar is also working on two new movies that are coming soon. “Inside Out 2” has a U.S. release date set for Summer 2024 as well as “Elio” which has a U.S. release date for June 13, 2025.