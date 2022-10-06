Cecily Strong is a two-time Emmy nominee from the popular show “SNL” and has made a career of making people laugh. Now the comedian is moving from her group comedy acts on “SNL” to her one-woman show called called “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.”

Jane Wager wrote it and Lily Tomlin ended up bringing the movie to life back in the ’90s, now Strong is taking her turn with the iconic and beloved show.

“Obviously it’s such an honor and one of the best things I think I’ve ever done in my life,” revealed the actress.” I think it’s also crazy I want to say, to ever open yourself up to any kind of comparison to Lily Tomlin.”

Tomlin ended up making an appearance to see Strong’s adaption of the show it’s on opening night and she got to see the audience’s response to something she started 40 years ago.

“It’s a fun show to do and it gives me a lot of energy and we’ve been lucky with really fun audiences and it’s kind of a joyful energetic experience for all of us I think, I hope,” said Strong.

You can see her one-woman show now through Oct. 23 at the Mark Taper Forum in Downtown LA. Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays for tickets and more information head to centertheatregroup.org.

