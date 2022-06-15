Simone Missick talked about her critically acclaimed show “All Rise” and even though the show ended up being cancelled on CBS, it was not fully taken off air. OWN ended up picking up the show for its third season.

With new ownership of the show, Simone was excited about the potential of the show being moved to cable T.V., the opportunities for more storylines and the possibility of becoming an executive producer on the show this season.

Missick may play a judge on the hit T.V. series but says she is not any more knowledgeable about the legal system in real life.

New episodes of “All Rise” air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on OWN.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 14, 2022.