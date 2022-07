The 74th Emmy Award Nominations were just announced. Sheryl Lee Ralph shared her excitement about being nominated for her first Emmy. Henry Winkler shared that although this is not his first Emmy, hearing his name called during nominations never gets old.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for “Abbott Elementary.” Henry Winkler is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, for “Barry.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 12, 2022.