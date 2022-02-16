DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you staying in because of rainy weather or maybe feeling like having a lazy weekend and streaming a new show? Well, if you love drama and need a little bit more in your life (that isn’t yours) look no further than some of the most searched Netflix reality shows across the U.S.

USDISH put together a list of the most searched Netflix reality shows from each state; the biggest show was Too Hot to Handle. For the Lone Star State, it was Selling Sunset; the show follows agents at The Oppenheim Group as they “sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

Selling Sunset has four seasons out on Netflix, first released in 2019, with eight episodes per season (10 in season four) that have a watch-time of around 30+ minutes per episode.

Top 10 most searched Netflix reality shows in the U.S.

Too Hot to Handle Sexy Beasts Floor is Lava Love on the Spectrum Nailed It! Love is Blind Dancing Queen Selling Sunset Glow Up: The Next Make-Up Star Fastest Car