DALLAS (KDAF) – The weekend is here along with Wordle 224 and Saturday’s word puzzle should give players a boost or an easy start to their win streak.

The work week was filled with some difficult words (knoll, perky, whack) and some easier ones (mount, sugar). Thankfully, players can relax with Saturday’s Wordle word puzzle. However, let’s make sure no nonsense occurs with your guesses we’ve got some hints below.

Hints below

The latter of the vowels A, E, I, O, U should prove to play in your favor. You would need to check out some earlier consonants and one near the middle of the alphabet.