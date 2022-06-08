DALLAS (KDAF) — Airbnb’s are a somewhat new thing and there are some extremely unique spots to stay at! None quite as unique though as staying in one of the grooviest mystery-solving vehicles the earth has ever seen.

If you’re a fan of the ever-so-popular show and movie series Scooby-Doo, you’re in for a treat like no other. The Scooby-Doo Facebook page says, “Zoinks! Celebrate 20 years of the Scooby-Doo live action film by living like Scooby and Shaggy.”

You can now check out the Mystery Machine in all of its glory on Airbnb! Just as a reminder Scooby-Doo can be watched on HBO Max. According to the Airbnb listing, the Mystery Machine will offer a mountain view, ocean view, wifi, free parking, TV, a backyard and security cameras.

Of course, that’s not all. What would the Mystery Machine be without some snacks!? You’ll be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat snacks, dinner featuring some of Shaggy and Scooby’s favorite foods.

Host Matthew Lillard and real-life actor of Shaggy says, “Hi there, I’m Matthew Lillard. You might know me as the mere mortal who was possessed by the spirit of Shaggy in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” film 20 years ago. To celebrate the epic anniversary (and share the power of Shaggy with others), I’m inviting a few fans over for a stay in the groovy Mystery Machine. Let’s throw it back to 2002 and Scooby Dooby Doooo!”

According to the listing, “In recognition of their commitment to offer safety, well-being and permanency to children who are in foster care, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Five Acres, a 134-year-old child and family service agency dedicated to ensuring every child has a forever, loving family solution through advocacy, prevention and community-based mental/behavioral health services in Southern California.”

Check out more from this AWESOME and GROOVY Airbnb here.