Olivia de Bortoli talked to Ron Howard, Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen about their new movie “Thirteen Lives.” Ron shared what he learned from this story and the lesson he took away after making the movie. Colin and Viggo also shared details about what it was like to film the intense diving scenes in the movie. They said they did more than they ever expected and there were definitely some moments of panic while filming, but the advice from diver Rick Stanton helped them push through.

“Thirteen Lives” is on Prime Video now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 5, 2022.