Rodney To has starred in hit shows such as “Parks and Rec,” “Good Girls,” and “Barry” but his latest feature film is unlike any he has done before. To stars along side Jo Koy in a new Pilipino American feature film “Easter Sunday.”

This is the first studio feature film to showcase a Pilipino American cast and a Pilipino American story. “It is certainly the most important project I’ve been associated with on camera” said To. The cast holds their responsibility high with this film and they hope it can be a postcard to the Pilipino American community.

“Easter Sunday” is not just a great film surrounding this family but it also touches on the culture that goes on within this family. To state that he grew up with the same sentiments and he “knows it all too well.”

To touched on how it didn’t feel like he was shooting a movie but it felt like he was shooting a documentary because shooting these scenes were not to far off from real life. Th actor said they were able to “dial in from the get go.”

“We wanted to give it a different flavor” stated To and “it really is a postcard to everyone’s family.” Even though every family has there own fights and drama, each family comes from love and their imperfections.

“Easter Sunday” is out in theaters now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 5, 2022.