Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson talked about their new movie “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters” and what it was like playing husband and wife on the screen. They said it felt just like being husband and wife in real life and they would love to do it more in the future. They also talked about their own children and shared details about their recent family vacation with their three kids.

“Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters” drops on August 1 on Pure Flix. For more information, visit PureFlix.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 27, 2022.