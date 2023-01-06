César Millán has been the alpha male and pack leader to many dogs over the years. He is one of the most famous dog trainers for the past few decades having his own shows like “Dog Whisperer” and ” Ceaser 911,” he is back and ready for more in the third season of “Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog”

The dog whisperer talked to KTLA5’s Sam Rubin about the different tricks of the trades to better understand and train your canine pals.

“Train humans, rehabilitate dogs,” explained Millán.

Season three of “Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog” premieres Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. on National Geographic.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 6, 2023.