“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Gretchen Rossi shares why she documented the story of her pregnancy and details a terrifying experience when her daughter almost choked at her 1st birthday party.

Rossi hopes to inform parents on the many ways children can choke and how to remain prepared with the help of a device called the LifeVac.

For more information on the LifeVac you can visit Lifevac.net

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 02, 2022.