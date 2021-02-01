‘Queer Eye’ casting underway in Austin and Central Texas

FILE – In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness arrive at a For Your Consideration event for “Queer Eye” at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles. Netflix’s show “Queer Eye” says it’s bringing fabulousness to the masses for two more seasons. The streaming service announced Tuesday, June 18, that season four will debut July 19. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Fab 5 is about to have more Central Texans to makeover as the Netflix show ‘Queer Eye’ is getting ready to cast for its sixth season right here in Austin.

“We’re back baby!!” the show’s interior design expert Bobby Berk wrote on Twitter Friday.

The post says to nominate someone for the lifestyle/makeover show, just email qecasting@itv.com with the person’s name, some photos and their story.

The show’s team originally announced they were looking for Austinites and Central Texans in 2019, and the show eventually started filming in March 2020.

Since the show announced production in Austin, the Fab 5 were seen visiting the iconic El Arroyo restaurant as well as helping local animal rescue organizations.

In March, Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN chef Antoni Porowski took home Neon, a pit-beagle mix, as a foster dog.