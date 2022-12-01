Gayle arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have heard the ever so-catchy pop hit “abcdefu” you might not have known that this bop was made by a North Texas native.

That’s right Taylor Gayle Rutherford, as known as GAYLE, is an 18-year-old artist from Plano. She now resides in Nashville.

Her music is a combination of elements from genres like alternative rock, pop and pop rock. Through the power of social media, including TikTok her hit song “abcdefu” has launched her into Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022 playlist.

Her song is featured with music from pop heavy hitters like Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake, Lil Baby and even Elton John.

The music video for “abcdefu” sits at more than 186 million views on YouTube.

Other Texas artists featured on the playlist include Travis Scott and Post Malone.

