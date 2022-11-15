DALLAS (KDAF) — The cast and crew of Paramount’s “Yellowstone” celebrated the premiere of the show’s newest season (season 5) in Fort Worth this past Sunday, Nov. 13, and you have got to see these photos from the premiere.
Most of the series cast and crew were present at the premiere including:
- Taylor Sheridan
- Luke Grimes
- Kelsey Asbille
- Gil Birmingham
- Mo Brings Plenty
- Wendy Moniz
- Jefferson White
- Ian Bohen
- Denim Richards
- Jen Landon
- Piper Perabo
- Brecken Merrill
- Hassie Harrison
- John Emmet Tracy
- Ethan Lee
- Dawn Olivieri
- Kai Caster
- Kylie Rogers
- Kathryn Kelly
- Kyle Silverstein
- Eric Nelson
- Dave Annable
- Jake Ream
- Buck Taylor
- Christian Wassana
- Stephen Kay
- Christina Voros.
Following the premiere, guests attended a post-screening reception at the Barn at Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards. In true Texas fashion, the cast and crew were greeted by a Texas longhorn and three drovers from the Fort Worth herd.
Look below for photos from the event.