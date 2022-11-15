DALLAS (KDAF) — The cast and crew of Paramount’s “Yellowstone” celebrated the premiere of the show’s newest season (season 5) in Fort Worth this past Sunday, Nov. 13, and you have got to see these photos from the premiere.

Most of the series cast and crew were present at the premiere including:

Taylor Sheridan

Luke Grimes

Kelsey Asbille

Gil Birmingham

Mo Brings Plenty

Wendy Moniz

Jefferson White

Ian Bohen

Denim Richards

Jen Landon

Piper Perabo

Brecken Merrill

Hassie Harrison

John Emmet Tracy

Ethan Lee

Dawn Olivieri

Kai Caster

Kylie Rogers

Kathryn Kelly

Kyle Silverstein

Eric Nelson

Dave Annable

Jake Ream

Buck Taylor

Christian Wassana

Stephen Kay

Christina Voros.

Following the premiere, guests attended a post-screening reception at the Barn at Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards. In true Texas fashion, the cast and crew were greeted by a Texas longhorn and three drovers from the Fort Worth herd.

Look below for photos from the event.