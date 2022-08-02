Peta Murgatroyd is an Aussie mom who does it all from being a mother to winning the Mirror-Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars multiple times, to creating her own Peta Jane Beauty line.

Murgatroyd has been very vocal on social media about her fertility issues, IVF treatments and most recently she and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up to “People” magazine about her unfortunate miscarriages. To make the experience even worse was Chmerkovskiy, who is a Ukrainian choreographer was away in Ukraine during the wars at the time of her last miscarriage. The two got candid in the “People” interview and Murgatroyd touched on the subject during her interview.

This power couple though is powering through and this “DWTS” dancer has now danced her way into a partnership with South Sea’s and has made and is marketing her own Peta Jane Beauty line.

The beauty mogul has created her own sunless tanning line that includes a ray of different shades of sunless spray and mouse, applicator mitts and coffee scrub.

Peta Jane Beauty is available online and sold in select retail stores now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug 2, 2022.