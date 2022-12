Patty Sullivan spoke about her friend Betty White and the book she wrote in her honor “Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure.” Patty was a longtime confidante and close friend of Bettys and wanted to share a personal journal of her life with Betty.

Patty’s new book “Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure” is available now, wherever you get your books.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 23, 2022