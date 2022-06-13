Adam Sandler is most known for his comedy type films but this movie shows a little bit more of his serious side. In the movie he plays a basketball scouting coach for the 76ers, who is sick of the humdrum in his job. He wants to break out of the scouting game and eventually become a coach but along the way he runs into an unlikely star.

Juancho Hernangomez, who is new to the entertainment industry, got his breakout role while doing this film with Adam. His character’s life is about to change once he is discovered playing basketball and he will have to make the decision to leave his family to support them and play the sport he loves.

Sandler said this is a great movie because it not only tells the story of a young basketball player but it also is a great story about family, love and supporting one another.

“The Hustle” is streaming on Netflix now and playing in select theaters.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 13, 2022.