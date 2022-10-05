Jim Kerr is the lead singer in the notorious 80’s band, “Simple Minds.” Their music is the theme song in many movies such as “The Breakfast Club” with the famous scene of Judd Nelson walking off and raising his fist to the air as “Don’t You Forget About Me” begins to play.

Now the band has hit the studio once again and recorded their 18th album, “Direction of the Heart.”

“We’re getting the best reaction we’ve had in years,” said the lead singer.

Kerr explained how the album was made during the pandemic and they were stumped on how to move forward and get back to normal but at least they had music.

“The music that comes from us, it really comes from somewhere deep inside,” he said.

“Simple Minds” new album “Direction of the Heart” comes out Oct. 21.

