DALLAS (KDAF) — Marvel Entertainment has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming July release Thor: Love and Thunder.

An official plot synopsis for the fourth Thor solo movie has not been released yet; however, certain plot elements have been released, including the heavily-discussed addition of the character Lady Thor, which will be played by Natalie Portman.

With this trailer, Marvel fans now have an official look at her character design. Similar to Thor, she dawns a red cape and black armor, though the biggest departure seems to be her helmet.

In the first Thor solo movie, Thor did have a shiny helmet; however, Lady Thor’s helmet covers her eyes with wholes so she can see, similar to Captain America’s mask.

Photo courtesy Marvel Entertainment

The reveal was brief and we only saw part of her costume, so there is still room for more surprises with her suit design.

Among other things we learned about the film from the trailer, we do have more plot details. After the events of Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thor is taking an introspective look at his identity, teasing a possibility that he will cease his superhero lifestyle.

The Guardians of the Galaxy also make an appearance in the film, which makes sense considering the last time we saw Thor, he had joined their squad at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

With so much more to unpack, it’s best you give the trailer a look for yourself. To watch the trailer, click here.