New couple alert? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘growing close’ on the set of their new movie, Daily Mail reports

LOS ANGELES (DailyMail.com) – Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are thought to be dating after ‘growing close’ on the set of their new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

The pair were pictured arriving back at his LA home with luggage in tow on Monday, shortly after they were seen driving around in Montecito in California together.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 26, stars as the lead male star in 36-year-old Olivia’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling which she is directing.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions.’

