DALLAS (KDAF) — Need a movie recommendation for this weekend? How about a horror movie?

Netflix’s sequel to the iconic film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is now available to stream on the platform. The film, entitled Texas Chainsaw Massacre (not to be confused with the 2003 movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), acts as a direct sequel to the first movie subsequently erasing the previous sequels from canon.

The film follows a group of Austin hipsters trying to breathe new life into the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, where they soon meet their demise at the hands of Leatherface.