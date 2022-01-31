'After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns'

DALLAS (KDAF) — The streaming service giant Netflix is dropping a sequel to a popular horror movie, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, called Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Starring Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, and Mark Burnham; and created by the team that brought Don’t Breath and Evil Dead to screens, this sequel showcases, “Influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, an infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin,” according to Netflix’s description.

The horror sequel will premiere on Feb. 18, exclusively on Netflix — you can watch the trailer here.