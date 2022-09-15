Natalie Zea talked about attending the 2022 Emmys and the preparation she did before presenting the Emmy award for Writing a Variety Special.

She also talked about Season 2 of her show “La Brea” and what we can expect in the upcoming season. She talked about filming the series in Australia and what it is like traveling back and forth between Los Angeles and Australia.

Natalie and Sam Rubin exchanged their thoughts on the popular and controversial Australian spread Vegemite, and Natalie shared that there is a bakery in Australia that makes Vegemite cinnamon rolls and said they are delicious.

“La Brea” Season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. on Sept. 27 on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 14, 2022.