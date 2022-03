Natacha Karam talked about her dog Cleo and how she finds so many matching outfits for the two of them. She also shared details about “9-1-1: Lone Star,” playing the first hijabi firefighter on network television and how important representation is to her.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 7, 2022.