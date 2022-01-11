DALLAS (KDAF) — Naomi makes its debut premiere Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on CW.

From Oscar nominee/Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny.

As Naomi journeys to the heights of the multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Naomi star Kaci Walfall talked to our crew about what fans can expect from the show.