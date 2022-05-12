DALLAS (KDAF) — “The best show on the planet is coming to you!” That’s right Dallasites and North Texans, MTV’s hit show Wild ‘N Out Live Tour will be in Dallas this summer.

After performing in Houston on June 18, the very next day, June 19, the live tour will be in Dallas performing at the Dos Equis Pavilion. Tickets for the Dallas show will range from $29.50 to $400 each.

Here’s a look at what you can expect at the live show:

“One of the comedy world’s most hilarious and outrageous shows, Wild ‘N Out again escapes from TV screens to make its return to stages nationwide. Since the series debuted on MTV in 2005, Nick Cannon’s raucous showcase has helped launch some of the biggest stars in comedy. Kevin Hart, JB Smoove and Katt Williams were just some of the young and hungry stand-ups who cut their teeth in the show’s lightning-fast improv battles, “WildStyle” rap showdowns and all the other games that determined which of the week’s comedy squads reigned supreme.” Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live on Tour