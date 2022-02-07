DALLAS (KDAF) — Another work week begins and while you may have been busy keeping that win streak alive in Wordle over the weekend, Monday’s word puzzle will give you a respectful start to the week.

Whether the win streak is alive or needs to be restarted, Wordle remains top of mind on social media as players tweet out their colored boxes to either gloat or bask in the sorrow of defeat.

Fear not, we’ve got some hints for you to make Monday a great start to the work week, at least in your Wordle game.

Hints below

Always respect those older than you, a lesson we’ve all been taught since we were young and now that plays into Wordle 233’s solution. Two vowels of the same cloth are at play along with three consonants, two in the middle and one at the end. Happy guessing.