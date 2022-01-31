DALLAS (KDAF) — Another Monday calls for another round of Wordle trending on Twitter, and players are getting stumped by a seemingly simple word for the start of the work week’s word puzzle.

Wordle 226 has players so close yet so far away with their guesses, seeing win streaks end. Many have tweeted getting the latter four letters correct but are not quite able to get the first letter right.

Don’t you worry, we all want to start the work week on a win, look no further than our Monday hints to help you along the way.

Hints below

Monday’s Wordle word puzzle isn’t as heavy as many may think, it’s quite the opposite in fact. Maybe instead of guessing in the dark, you can flip a certain switch so you can see a bit clearer. Consonants can be silent and a lone vowel will join them, as always, happy guessing.