DALLAS (KDAF) — For many up-and-coming bands, recording music in a studio, renting equipment and even getting video content is not economically feasible.

Meet Europa Studios, a local studio run by musicians to help other musicians in the Dallas scene. The story begins with Trey Herod, a Navy vet who, much like other musicians, turned to music after a tragic moment in his life.

Whilst in active duty, Trey received news that his father had passed away, encouraging him to make the decision to leave the military and reconnect with an old friend, who was also dealing with the death of a loved one.

The two began playing music together cycling through a roster of temporary band members until finally acquiring permanent additions to the group, now formally known as Fall Europa, which serves as inspiration for the name of their studio.

Fall Europa consists of five main members:

Trey Herod – (drummer)

Matthias Bowen – (bass)

Taylor Ludlow – (vocals)

Travis Taylor – (guitar)

Jackson Snowden – (guitar)

They will debut their latest EP King Pariah on May 13. You can find their music on Spotify.

It was their own experience recording music in local studios that inspired them to venture into the studio business.

“The experience never felt as personal as what we were recording… It kinda just felt like a factory farm where you just come in, you have a short amount of allotted time. Get in get out, that’s it,” Herod said.

So, Trey sold his house in Dallas, moved to a bigger property East of the city, and after six months, developed his own studio space where his band and others can record their music.

Trey and partner Matthias also use the studio space for their Europa Sessions, where they film bands perform their music live in the studio, much like other music platforms like KEXP and Audiotree LIVE.

