Marilu Henner talked about her upcoming shows, which include singing, dancing, and Q&A. She also shared details about her new movie “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder.” She said this is the 18th movie in the series, and she really enjoys making them.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder” premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

You can still purchase tickets to see Marilu live at Oscar’s Palm Springs on Feb. 25. Tickets are available at OscarsPalmSprings.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.