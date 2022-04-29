Margret Cho and her dog talked about life on the road and how she is a great little travel companion!

Cho talked about her newest movie called “Fire Island” that will be dropping this summer and she will be apart of “Netflix is a Joke: the Festival”.

Her solo stand-up show is Friday night, May 6th at the Wiltern.

The following day, Saturday, May 7th, she will be at the Greek Theater for “Netflix is a Joke’s “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration.” For tickets and information, go to netflixisajokefest.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2022.