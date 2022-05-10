Mama June is back and she talked about her road to recovery and her life in the limelight.

Mama June shared she has been sober for 29 months, and she talked about her newest series “Mama June: Road to Redemption.” The show focuses on Mama June and her family, who are on their way to reconciliation and navigating their way back into each others lives.

“Mama June: Road to Redemption” returns May 13th. You can watch the premiere on WEtv and every Tuesday following you can stream it on AllBlk.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 9, 2022.