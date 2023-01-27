Brian Jordan Alvarez has starred in comedies like “Will & Grace” and “Jane the Virgin,” but now he has traded in comedy for horror as he stars in the new thriller “M3gan.”

The actor talked to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon about the film and goes on to say how it is actually a “super funny” movie. with how the director and producers really made the comedy and horror of the film really come together.

“I think I knew the movie had it all and I was excited to bring my own comedic sense to it,” says Alvarez.

Although there are hints of comedy throughout the movie, the actor said “a lot of the effects are practical” and they even had a doll on set to give the presence of “M3gan.”

“It feels very real when it’s happening,” revealed the actor. “It feels very real and scary at times.”

“M3gan” is playing in theaters now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 27, 2023.