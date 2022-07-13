Before Lucy Davis made her debut on the Disney channel, she starred on a little show called “The Office.” Davis was Dawn Tinsley in Ricky Gervais’s original UK show “The Office.” Although the UK version didn’t go on as long as the US version, her bias did not stop her from loving the US “Office” and said it’s one of her favorite shows. Even though the UK show ended, Lucy said she would not be opposed to doing a reunion because it was some of the best, nicest times she has had on set.

From dry wit comedy to family oriented shows, Lucy has crossed over to the Disney channel and is now on the series “The Villains of Valley View.” The show’s premise is about a family of villains who flee from their town after they do something terrible and are trying to escape great punishment from the head villain. Now they family is trying to act “good” and not use their villainess super powers in a town full of regular people.

Davis is the mother villain on the show, where her and her family move to a town where they try to fit in and disguise as “normal” people. The family wants to see how the normal people operate and act but there is one big task, they are not supposed to be using their super powers and it’s not as easy as it sounds.

The first five episodes of “The Villains of Valley View” is now streaming on Disney+ and new episodes drop every Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on , 2022.