DALLAS (KDAF) — Itching for some more superhero movies? Don’t worry, 2022 has you covered. Here is a list of all the superheroes movies set to release this year.

The Batman – March 4

Plot synopsis: In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis.

Morbius – April 1

Plot synopsis: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Morbius will star Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Tyrese Gibson and Matt Smith.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 4

Plot synopsis: Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

The movie will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8

Plot synopsis: Unknown

The film will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson.

Black Adam – July 29

Plot synopsis: Unknown

Black Adam will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo.

The Flash – Nov. 4

Plot synopsis: Unknown

The Flash will star Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Sasha Calle.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Nov. 11

Plot synopsis: Unknown

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will star Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Daniel Kaluuya.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – Dec. 16

Plot synopsis: Unknown

The film will star Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.