DALLAS (KDAF) — Les Misérables, the 2012 movie adaptation of the famous stage musical, will be re-released in Dolby Cinema theaters for one week only starting on Feb. 23.

The remastered version will be the film’s first release in Dolby theaters, and will include enhanced audio from Dolby Atmos and remastered visuals by Dolby Vision.

The film was a critical and box office success, grossing over $430 million worldwide and winning eight Oscars at the 2013 Academy Awards, including Anne Hathaway’s first Oscar, for her portrayal of Fantine.

Emotional depth, striking visuals, moving melodies: Les Misérables at Broadway Dallas