Lauren Tom talked about her long stint on the hit show “Futurama” where she plays Ally Wong. She hints on how the characters progress and how fans will love the new episodes.

Tom’s newest season of “Dragons: The Nine Realms” has dropped and she is an over practical mom who doesn’t quite understand her daughter, who plays with dragons.

Tom also starred in Hallmark’s highest rated summer movie in history “Sweet Pecan Summer”. Tom said the cast was predominantly Asian, which was a first for Hallmark.

Season 2 of “Dragons: The Nine Realms” is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock now. “Sweet Pecan Summer” is available on the Hallmark channel.

